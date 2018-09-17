Maasai community in search of Ntimama’s successor one year later 

Two daughters of the Maasai leader, the late William Ole Ntimama have urged the community to appoint a leader who will take up from where their father left.

The two, Sanaipei and Lydia Ntimama spoke during the memorial service of their father over the weekend, called on Maasai leaders from Narok, Kajaido and Samburu counties to step up and fight for the rights of the members of the community.

So far Narok North Member of Parliament Moitalel ole Kenta who took over the seat after beating the late Ntimama in the 2007 elections seems to have won the hearts of the Maasai. but Kajiado Central MP Memusi Kanchori and Narok Sentor Ledama ole Kina, together with Narok Governor Samuel Tunai and his Kajiado counterpart Joseph ole Lenku may prove to be worthy contenders for the coveted position.