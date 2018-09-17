Uhuru leads the praise as Kipchoge takes world by storm

Lynette Matheka @PeopleSports11

Eliud Kipchoge proved to be the Greatest of All Time marathoner when he took to the streets of Germany’s capital city, Berlin, for the 2018 BMW Berlin Marathon where he went on to break Dennis Kimetto’s 2:02:57 record to set a new mark of 2:01:39.

With his win, President Uhuru Kenyatta led Kenyans and the world in sending congratulatory messages to the reigning Olympic champion who lowered the previous record by a staggering 77 seconds.

“Congratulations Eliud Kipchoge for breaking the world record at the BerlinMarathon2018. I also congratulate his compatriots Amos Kipruto & Wilson Kipsang’ for going out valiantly to bring a 1-2-3 victory for TeamKenya. You are our heroes. Kenya is proud of you,” read President Uhuru’s message.

His deputy William Ruto’s message read: “A show of strength, stamina, willpower as EliudKipchoge produces a masterclass in long distance running to smash world record at BerlinMarathon in a time of 2:01:40. Powerful, phenomenal display from an impeccable athlete, a legend. Amos Kipruto, Wilson Kipsang finish 2nd, 3rd.”

In his illustrious 15-year athletics career, Kipchoge has become a darling to Kenyans. He was first thrust to the limelight when he won the 2003 world championships over 5,000m as an 18-year-old. He moved to the marathon in 2012 and has been unstoppable; winning 10 of 11 races he has taken part in.

With such a record, Kipchoge has been an inspiration to many, an attribute captured in Opposition leader Raila Odinga’s congratulatory message that read: “You have done us all extremely proud by breaking the Men’s World Record at the BerlinMarathon. Hongera Eliud Kipchoge may you continue to be an inspiration to our youth through your heroic exploits in athletics. We are all extremely proud of you for flying our flag very high.”