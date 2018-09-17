Bottom side Thika United beat champs K’Ogalo in league

Charles Thuku and Fred Likuyani @PeopleSport11

Relegation-haunted Thika United caused the mother of all upsets in the SportPesa Kenya Premier League league (SPL) yesterday after they stunned already coronated champions Gor Mahia 1-0 at Thika County Stadium.

Thika United, who are at the bottom of the 18-team chart, shocked all not least themselves when they forced K’ogalo to eat humble pie in one of the fastest paced matches in the season.

In Kericho, Ulinzi Stars piled more misery on relegation-threatened side Wazito after blitzing them 1-0.

An early goal from Enos Ochieng condemned Wazito to their 17th loss of the season and leaves them second from bottom with 27 points and with a real threat of being demoted to the National Super League (NSL) next year..

Kakamega Homeboyz speedy winger grabbed a brace to help his side beat an energetic and determined Nzioa 3-2 in a thrilling Kenya Premier match played in Bukhungu Stadium yesterday.

After having registered poor results in their previous matches Homeboyz tactician brought in more changes that saw regular players like dependable midfielder Ali Bhai, defender Moses Chikati, and veteran striker Allan Wanga among others being rested.

As expected the home team started the match on the front foot with Keiphas Mutuu netting the first goal in 3rd minute after taping in Onyango Yusuf cross from the left side to put Homeboyz on a deserved lead.

Nzioa under the tutelage of Nicholas Muyoti responded through playing long balls that troubled the hosts a lot which led to Collins Wakhungu cancel Homeboyz lead in the 14th minute from a close-range effort that easily beat former AFC Leopards shot stopper Gabriel Andika.