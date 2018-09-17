Ngeno shifts focus to Valencia half marathon next year

Emmanuel Masinde @baromeo

Bernard Ngeno will compete at Valencia half marathon after ruling the roost at the fifth Chemususu Dam Half marathon over the weekend held in Baringo County.

Ngeno said his focus was to use the race as part of the training programme to be ready for Valencia in March next year.

“This was part of my preparation ahead of Valencia Half marathon hoping to win the title next year,” said Azeal Trail 10km winner.

Bomet-based Ng’eno attributed his first win since 2015 to training on hilly courses with the course being hilly too.

“I have been training a lot especially in hilly areas to be able to win in Kenya because I have been performing well outside Kenya in short road races,” said Ngeno.

Newcomer Derivine Meringor won the women’s race beating elite runners like former Berlin marathon champion Valentine Jepketer, former world half marathon bronze medallist Paskalia Jepkorir to win the title in 73:21.

“The race was too competitive but luck was on my side that is why I win,” said Meringor based in West Pokot county. With her focus to compete at Standard Chartered marathon, Jerop won in 34:35.79.

Competing alongside former world Junior champion Sandra Chebet, Sharon Jelimo among others, Jerop said she was not sure of winning but wanted to try her luck.

“When I looked at the starting line-up, I was shocked but luckily I managed to beat all odds,” said the Hannover Marathon champion.

She added the course was difficult but managed to win after fighting hilly courses. Kiprotich a Form Four student at Kimwogo High School said due to his training with top brass athletes he was able to beat a host of athletes to win in 30:26.81.