Kenya, Namibia play for tie in Africa T20 match in South Africa.

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Kenya and Namibia played out to a tie in game four of the Africa T20 Cup yesterday at East London in the Pool C encounter.

Lameck Onyango’s charges had lost the toss and were put in to bat as the opponents opted to field. Kenya then posted 183/8 in their allotted overs with Dhiren Gondaria (78 off 47 balls) leading the charge in the first innings.

Swamibapa big hitter Alex Obanda (49 off 28 balls) also helped shore up the runs on the board before the opening partnership was shaken by 21 year old wicketkeeper Zane Green stumps off pin point deliveries courtesy of slow orthodox bowler Bernard Scholtz inside 15 overs.

Kenya’s skipper Shem Ngoche had a torrid afternoon as a number three batsman after falling for one run against four balls faced. His elder sibling Nehemiah Odhiambo was however the key figure on the bowling department for Team Kenya after dropping three wickets.

Gondaria’s contribution on the crease included a career high nine boundaries and two highs while his partner Obanda had a stellar strike rate of 175.00 on the score board.

Namibia on resumption had the duty of chasing a target of 184 to clinch the match but at the close in interesting fashion posted 183/7.

Michau Daniel du Preez (72 off 43 balls) was the top scorer in a brilliant innings for his side with his contribution including five boundaries and four crowd balls. He was later to be trapped leg before wicket by the inspiring pace bowler Odhiambo.