Historic Kamukunji grounds set for upgrade, renovations

The historic Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi is now set to be renovated courtesy of the Nairobi County Government. This is after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko issued a directive to county officials to ensure the field which has been neglected for decades is renovated so sporting activities could take place at the grounds.

Speaking during the Nairobi monthly clean-up day at the Kamukunji grounds on Saturday, Sonko issued the directive to county secretary Peter Kariuki, Finance CEC Allan Igambi and his Environment counterpart Larry Wambua to ensure funds are allocated for renovation of Kamukunji grounds.

“I want the renovation of Kamukunji Grounds to include installation of recreational facilities. This must be done to give the youth in this area a chance to discover their talents. As we wait for the renovation ,my government will fence off the grounds to keep off land grabbers who are eyeing the land,” said Sonko.

The historic Kamukunji Grounds hosted the Saba Saba rally in the early 1990s that brought an end to the one-party rule ushering in new era of multiparty democracy.

At the same time Sonko has directed City Stadium, Kihumbini, Woodley grounds be upgraded with City Stadium acquiring FIFA standards when the job is done.

The Governor has appealed to city residents to fully support his government’s initiative of in improving sporting facilities in the city.

Dandora Stadium is nearing completion. Once complete it can host KPL, as well NSL matches that will help ease pressure on Camp Toyoyo Ground in Jericho Estate.