Deejays spin way to national sevens victory

Menengai Cream Homeboyz closed their 2018 campaign as the overall champions during the final leg of the circuit at the RFUEA Grounds where the Deejays put a fired performance to beat hosts Kenya Harlequins 24-19 in a sudden match affair to lift the Christie Sevens title.

Homeboyz rallied from behind to snatch the lead from the hosts to end the match 19-19 ups at full time to take the fight to sudden death where Kenyan international winger Leonard Mugaisi executed a clever chip and chase to land on the loose ball in Quins try zone to end the match in front of capacity filled RFUEA grounds.

Quins led the match 14-7 at the break courtesy of the tourney’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) Solomon Okia’s first strike and a consequent off former Homeboyz winger Cyprian Kuto’s line dash which saw the speedstar make his way to the H with both conversions to Aaron Oforyworth’s name. Jeffrey Oluoch scored a try for the Deejays shortly before the break.

On resumption Solomon Okia and Cyprian Kuto made it a brace with an extra try each but were cancelled by a retaliatory comeback by the Deejays skipper Jeffrey Oluoch assisted by Johnston Olindi to make a 19-19 affair at full time for completion in the sudden death period courtesy of Leonard Mugaisi’s try.

Homeboyz duo of Brian Wandera and Alvin Otieno made the Christie 7s dream team cut with the hosts getting three slots- a trio of Herman Humwa, Eden Agero and Cyprian Kuto.

To reach cup final, Homeboyz beat Strathmore 41-5 while Quins saw off a spirited South African side comprising of Blue Bulls and TUK Combined 10-5 to set the finals stage.

Invitational side Blue Bulls and TUKS from South Africa beat Strathmore 31-7 for third place finish, KCB won Plate after seeing off Emerging Uganda 29-5, Nondies won challenge trophy with a 21-14 win over Nakuru.

Menengai Oilers finished 13th after beating Impala 12-5. Mwamba lost the chance to be crowned the overall champions courtesy of falling 14-24 to South Africa-based Blue Bulls combined with TUKS during their main cup quarter final fixture.

Homeboyz assistant coach Benjamin Ayimba commended his boys performance crediting the sacrifice they put months before the sevens circuit kicked off.

“The season has been very exciting, we have had new young players giving a good account of themselves but they were able to perform and going into the 15=aside season, we are now focused on replicating the hard work and sacrifice,” said Ayimba.

“The season has been one of the best we have had, we had to fight for the title to reclaim it, the journey is largely behind the scenes where we put alot of hard work to earn back the overall champions title,” said Oluoch, Homeboyz captain.