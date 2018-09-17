Motorists hopeful of better rides after mall demolition.

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

Motorists are hopeful of reduced traffic chaos on Outer Ring Road once demolition of the multi-billion-shilling Airgate Centre, formerly Taj Mall, is complete.

The complex is among high profile structures brought down by the government as part of efforts to reclaim public and riparian land. The owner of the building that has been at the centre of controversy for years, Ramesh Gorasi, has invited the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate various government agencies who approved the building.

“It is wrong to demolish this building, claiming it is on a road reserve,” he said, adding that there is enough documentation on the land.

The mall was declared to be sitting on a road reserve as well as an oil pipeline and too close to Kenya Power way leave.