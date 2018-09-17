DCI probes ‘gun shot’ at Anniversary Towers

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

The office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has started investigations into a mysterious gun attack targeting Anniversary Towers.

Sources within the DCI said the investigations within the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) have been extended to possible internal power wars.

It was understood that detectives are keen to establish if the attack is connected to the brewing storm within the Wafula Chebukati-led institution.

Preliminary investigations that People Daily is privy to established that a “stray bullet” hit the 19th floor window of the IEBC headquarters on September 6, at 3:30pm. A spent 9mm calibre cartridge was later recovered near the entrance of Jewish Synagogue just across the road.

The shooter and motive of shooting remain unclear. However, the Higher Education and Loans Board (Helb) ICT offices occupy the office block in question.

The investigation comes barely a week after two officials allegedly tried to sneak out 14 financial and procurement files from the commission.

IEBC Finance and Administration boss Agatha Wahome and Abednego Ominde, personal assistant to suspended IEBC Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba, who have recorded statements on the matter, have denied claims of attempting to steal the files.

The two are expected back at the Nairobi Central Police Station on Thursday to record further statements with detectives.

“A thorough scrutiny of the files and the contents will be done,” a source privy to the probe said.

This will be the third time they will be grilled. On Friday, the two told investigators the files were meant to be photocopied on behalf of the commission’s ICT department.

Chebukati and acting CEO Marjan Hussein are also expected to record statements. Central Police CID boss Samuel Kobinas is the lead investigator in the probe.

The files were intercepted at basement parking of the IEBC headquarters last Wednesday at 7pm.

Chiloba is still on suspension although commission chairman demanded an explanation on procurement queries raised following last year’s poll.

“The Show-Cause letter to Chiloba of Aug 29th extended suspension till finalisation of disciplinary proceedings. Allegation of resuming office is misleading. The case of office files is under police investigation,” Chebukati said.