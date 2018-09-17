Brookside launches free milk for pupils

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyke

Brookside Dairy Limited has launched a programme to provide free milk to more than 17,000 Early Childhood Development (ECD) pupils.

The programme, which has since been rolled out in 225 primary schools in Nairobi county, will see each pupil receive a packet of milk twice a week as part of the efforts to promote healthy lifestyle and diet.

Group chief operating officer Faiz Taib said the programme will reach more than 250 ECDE centres in the city.

“Poor nutrition compromises both the quality of life of school age children and their potential to benefit from education. Attaining optimal nutrition involves eating three meals a day and nutritious snacks as well as limiting intake of high-sugar and high-fat foods,” said Taib.

Speaking during the launch of the programme at Martin Luther Primary School, Governor Mike Sonko lauded Brookside for the initiative which he promised to support.

He said since the initiative was rolled out last week, at least 200 children from low income settlements have returned to school, an indication that the programme will encourage learning.