Tribal clashes won’t stop Mau evictions, says Tobiko

The second phase of Mau Forest evictions, targeting more than 40,000 settlers will continue as planned despite ongoing tribal clashes, Environment Cabinet secretary Keriako Tobiko has said.

He said the government will not relent in its quest to reclaim the water towers, adding that those fanning skirmishes in the hope the exercise will be called off will not succeed.

Two weeks ago, tribal clashes erupted in Narok quickly spreading to Nakuru county. So far, 15 people have died and scores injured in the clashes.

Tobiko called on security agencies to crack down on politicians meddling in the process even as he reiterated that those evicted will not be compensated.

“The government will not relent in its mission to reclaim and conserve Mau Forest. Those opposing it are wasting their time,” he said. In July, Environment and Lands Court declined to issue conservatory orders stopping evictions from Mau.

At the close of the first phase of evictions, the government had secured at least 12,000 hectares of the forest, ejected 7,082 people and demolished over 1,700 temporary structures in the 46,000 hectare forest.

Tobiko was speaking during the commemoration of two years since former Cabinet minister William ole Ntimama died, at his home in Motonyi Narok county.

Other Maasai leaders present supported government efforts in reclaiming the forest.

“The forest should be saved from depletion. What the government is doing is for the good of all Kenyans. No community should claim it is being targeted,” said Moitalel Kenta, the Narok North MP.

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina defended himself against claims by a section of Kipsigis leaders that he was inciting the Maasai and their community to violence.