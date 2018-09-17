Garissa leaders raise Sh16m for ailing Idriss hospital bill

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Garissa leaders led by National Assembly Leader of Majority Aden Duale yesterday raised Sh16 million to pay hospital bill for former Finance executive Idriss Mukhtar, who is still in a coma at Nairobi Hospital. The fundsdrive was conducted at Whitestar Restaurant where Idriss was shot.

“We are here as Garissa leadership to help raise hospital bill for Mukhtar. We have raised over Sh16 million,” said Duale.

Garissa Governor Ali Korane, who has been adversely mentioned in connection with the attempted murder of Idriss and his lawyer Charles Kanjama, did not attend but sent a contribution of over Sh2 million.

“Yes, the governor has sent some contribution of over Sh2 million. He is part of Garissa County under my leadership,” Duale said while responding to a media query.

Among the leaders present at the fundraiser were east African Community (EAC) Cabinet secretary Adan Mohamed, General (Rtd) Mahmoud Mohamed.

Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji did not attend. Others present were Garissa Senator Abdulahi Ali, MPs Sophia Abdi (Ijara), Abdikarim Osman (Fafi) and Ahmed Kolosh (Wajir West).