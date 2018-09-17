Legislators demand Rotich sacking over petroleum tax

Brian Musyoka @PeopleDailyKe

Two Jubilee Party MPs have appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich, whom they accuse of pushing for monetary policies that, they said, are hurting ordinary Kenyans.

Chuka Igamba Ng’ombe MP Patrick Munene and his Runyenjes counterpart Eric Muchangi blamed Rotich for the current “economic crisis” which has seen the government introduce 16 per cent Value Added Tax on petroleum products and demanded his immediate resignation.

They threatened to push for his impeachment if he does not resign voluntarily. “He knows that he has failed and he should step down. We don’t know what he is waiting for,” said Munene.

Muchangi said Rotich should take responsibility for the economic problems facing the country. Munene also accused Rotich of being keen to implement policies being pushed for by the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, instead of doing what is good for the country.