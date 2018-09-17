Fireworks loom as MPs debate Uhuru proposal

Mercy Mwai, Kinyuru Munuhe and Irene Githinji @PoepleDailyKe

Heated debate is expected in Parliament tomorrow when Members of the National Assembly deliberate on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s proposals on taxation of petroleum products.

MPs are divided down the middle on whether to agree with the President’s memorandum on Finance Bill, 2018, in which he is proposing that the controversial 16 per cent Value Added Tax on fuel be reduced by half.

Jubilee and Opposition MPs are scheduled to hold separate Parliamentary Group (PG) meetings ahead of the special sitting in the afternoon to deliberate on the matter.

The MPs will either agree with the President’s memorandum to cut the VAT by 50 per cent, from 16 per cent to eight per cent or decline it and revert to the old system.

To overturn the President’s proposal, MPs will have to raise a two-thirds majority. In the Finance Bill, Parliament had suspended the 16 per cent VAT until 2020.

Leader of Majority Aden Duale yesterday said the House had been recalled to debate the President’s proposals. Duale dismissed claims that the President had slashed the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) in the proposed cuts, saying the official position will be known when Speaker Justin Muturi reads the President’s memorandum.

Duale will also table the Supplementary Appropriation Estimates concerning the budget cuts that would be effected to balance the budget.

“Until the Speaker reads the message from the President and until I table the Supplementary Appropriation Estimates from the national Treasury, anything else is hearsay and I can confirm there are no cuts on CDF,” said Duale.

He said it is the responsibility of the National Assembly, in conformity with the Public Finance Management Act, to have a balanced budget.

However, he declined to divulge the agenda of the Jubilee PG to be chaired by the President at State House but said it will be a platform to whip members to align with the government’s agenda.

“The agenda will be given in the presence of the party leader on Tuesday morning at State House,” Duale added.

Minority Leader John Mbadi said opposition MPs are insisting on zero taxation on fuel saying their meeting tomorrow will agree on how to react to Uhuru’s memorandum.

“We do not need any VAT on on petroleum products, whether eight per cent or not. It will still have a spiral effect on the economy. I do not expect a partisan approach to this matter,” Mbadi said.

Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi has, however, called for sobriety in deliberating on taxation to avoid causing confusion among Kenyans.

“I want to appeal to my colleagues to interrogate the matters thoroughly and avoid rushing to make pronouncements that end up confusing Kenyans. Fiscal policy matters are highly technical and require professional scrutiny. Unfortunately, most MPs have challenges in this field,” Wandayi said.

Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga called for consideration of the President’s proposal.

If the President’s proposals are adopted by the National Assembly, the lowest pump price of petrol will drop from Sh127 to Sh118 per litre, while that of diesel will reduce to Sh107 from Sh115 per litre.

The President said his decision was informed by the public outcry.

that preceded the implementation of the tax beginning of this month, leading to increase in transportation costs and an anticipated increase in commodity prices.

"I have spent the last few days listening to a wide cross-section of views. It is clear that you are all troubled by the effect of the rise in the prices of petroleum products, and its impact on the cost of living," the President said on Friday.

