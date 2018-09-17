Why high taxation is detrimental to economy

Kefa Omanga

Taxation rates in an economy have an immense influence on the aggregate level of economic activity that takes place in a given jurisdiction. This is primarily because marginal variations in tax rates directly affect demand and supply as well as the productive capacity of an economy.

Any policy shift in taxation must be evaluated intrinsically on two fronts namely, the incentive and deficit effects that come with such a shift.

On one hand, the incentive effect is important since investors are more likely to take their resources where the likely impact of taxation on their returns will be minimal.

The supply of labour is likely to be suppressed in a regime of high marginal tax on incomes. This has a direct impact on the skills, numbers and length of devotion the labour force deploys into productivity. It takes a level of skilled effort to model taxation level to an optimum level where the incentive and substitution effects of income do not result in a lull.

On the other hand, the short run impact of a very low taxation regime has a long run impact on the level of economic activity in an economy. This is as a result of potential budget deficits resulting from revision of tax rates downwards.

Obviously, such deficits in government budget places governments in direct competition for domestic resources with private investors. Traditionally private developers are crowded out of capital supply channels which inherently affect the economy’s production capacity and future earnings for citizens.

Assuming rationality of an average thinker, it is safe to infer some reasonable correlation between the level of taxation and the productive capacity of an economy. The productive capacity of an economy depends on the size and skills of the labour force, the technology deployed, capital and the stock of knowledge and ideas.

Given the documented spiral impact of an upward shift on the cost of fuel on cost of living, incomes, production, savings and investments, it should not belabored that the results of the experiment mooted by the treasury on charging 16 per cent VAT on petroleum products will only spell doom on the future productive capacity of Kenya’s Economic growth in the long run.

Policy options available to government include upstaging efficiency, making narrower choices in public expenditure, shifting some capital programmes to the private sector and restructuring debt repayment programmes. It, however, requires fortitude and creative thinking to get the math right.

The Treasury must be conscious that higher and higher taxation regimes are not a panacea for sustainable revenue growth for government. We are staring at potential job cuts, rising poverty and economic meltdown in the long run. — The writer is the national chairman, Economists Society of Kenya