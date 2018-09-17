Hiring freeze as austerity measures take effect

Seth Onyango @SethManex

The government has announced new austerity measures aimed at saving the country billions of shillings to fund the Big Four agenda.

In a circular sent to all Permanent secretaries and copied to all Cabinet secretaries, the National Treasury directed ministries and State agencies to cut spending by over 70 per cent to address the crippling financial deficit caused by the rising national debt.

Among key areas hit will include a freeze on the hiring in the public service. The freeze will also affect transfers to semi-autonomous bodies.

Seminars

Other non-essential expenditure the government is targeting include budget cuts on implementation of new projects, trainings, seminars and procurement of new items.

According to the circular by National Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich, the government departments have been advised to spend up to a quarter of their budget.

The circular which is the toughest contraction policy by the government comes after President Uhuru Kenyatta made it clear he was keen on having a balance of more taxes and less spending to curb runaway budget deficits.

“To allow for adequate time and flexibility for consultations to refocus our expenditure to support the Big Four agenda and address expenditure escalations and other concerns that have been raised, State corporations are authorised to spend up to a quarter budgets FY2018/19,” Rotich told PSs in the circular.

Project approval

In particular, Rotich told the PSs to ensure their ministries, as well as State corporations, get prior approvals from the Treasury for expenditure before launching new capital projects and programmes.

On the hiring of new public service staff, Rotich announced a freeze on new hiring.

The new directive comes at a time when the Public Service Commission (PSC) has warned of a succession crisis in the country due to an aging workforce.

Regarding office relocation and procurement or related equipment and installations, Rotich told the PSs and heads of State corporations that they will henceforth require approval from the Exchequer.

Further, he said that projected increases in operating and administrative expenditures over and above the 2017/18 financial year and latest forecast based 2017/18FY approved budgets will also require approvals from his office.

Rotich’s circular is one of the tightest austerity measures by the State in recent years. The measures are geared towards propping up a battered balance sheet amid escalating national debt.

It is on that premise that the government slapped consumers with a 16 per cent VAT on petroleum products before Uhuru proposed that the tax be slashed by half.

Rotich’s guidelines are intended to streamline the use of government resources on projects at the national government level as part of the reform efforts in Public Finance Management meant to boost development.

Experts says that growing public spending and debt are undermining economic growth and could trigger a financial crisis.

Big Four

Spending cuts are, therefore, expected to spur growth by shifting resources from low-value government activities to high-value ones aligned to the Big Four.

In an address to the nation last Friday, the President proposed a reduction on expenditure across all arms of government. He said that despite the move to raise revenue through the tax on petroleum products, the country still faces a huge financial gap.

“These cuts will target less essential spending like hospitality, training, and seminars, foreign and domestic travel and other similar categories,” he said.

In the current financial year, the Treasury had slashed the Judiciary’s budget by nearly half to Sh19.8 billion in the financial year 2018/19 from Sh31 billion.

Chief Justice David Maraga said the reduced funding would affect a number of projects including the renovation and construction of 50 mobile courts which would have to be suspended as well as clearing the backlog of cases.

He said the Judiciary had asked for Sh31.2 billion but Treasury and Parliament allocated only Sh14.5 billion.

The CJ said they required Sh11.4 billion for development, but received only Sh50 million.

