Doctors ask patients seeking to loose weight to use professionals

K24 Tv September 16, 2018
Many Kenyans are usually worried about how to manage their weight however, most people are usually not conscious of the various factors that can lead to an increase in one’s weight including poor eating habits.

Stella Saisi can not help but put a smile on her face, one year after achieving what many women or men would rarely achieve, cutting down on her weight after watching it grow day by day and the weight being a risk to her health.

