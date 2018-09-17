NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Vote search for Migori senator seat intensifies

People Daily September 17, 2018
2,469 Less than a minute
Ochillo Ayacko (ODM).

As campaigns for the senator seat intensify in Migori, two contenders are criss-crossing the region to woo voters ahead of the by-election scheduled early next month.

Ochillo Ayacko (ODM) and Eddy Oketch (Federal Party) are expected to cover areas of interests to hunt for votes and to urge their supporters not to clash with opponents.

The two candidates have been urged to seek votes peacefully and ensure peace prevails during and after the poll.

Security has also been beefed up in the area to ensure campaigns are done peacefully.

The murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno has often taken centre stage during the campaigns, with some contenders linking their opponents to the crime.

Show More

Related Articles

September 17, 2018
2,489

Campos turned holding facilities for the illegally married!

September 17, 2018
2,477

Pregnancies keeping Kilifi girls out of school

September 17, 2018
2,469

Sh4m vocational training workshop for special needs children

September 17, 2018
2,473

Constitution fixes number of constituencies at 290

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.