Vote search for Migori senator seat intensifies

As campaigns for the senator seat intensify in Migori, two contenders are criss-crossing the region to woo voters ahead of the by-election scheduled early next month.

Ochillo Ayacko (ODM) and Eddy Oketch (Federal Party) are expected to cover areas of interests to hunt for votes and to urge their supporters not to clash with opponents.

The two candidates have been urged to seek votes peacefully and ensure peace prevails during and after the poll.

Security has also been beefed up in the area to ensure campaigns are done peacefully.

The murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno has often taken centre stage during the campaigns, with some contenders linking their opponents to the crime.