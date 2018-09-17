Relief as Narok hospital receives CT scan centre

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Patients in need of imaging services in Narok county will soon be saved the agony of travelling to Nairobi after the government installed a computed tomography (CT) scan centre at Narok County Referral Hospital.

Accident victims on Narok-Mai Mahiu road will be among the biggest beneficiaries as for a long time, they have had to seek such specialised services at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi.

The Narok hospital superintendent Grace Odhiambo said the facility also has a fully functioning intensive care unit (ICU) and the CT scan centre would complement its services.

“For a long time, we have had a lot of challenges treating accident patients, who require CT scans after sustaining head injuries. We have had to incur costs when we refer them to Nairobi,” she said.

The centre follows police records on fatal accidents, which have marked Ntulele, Siyiabei river, Longisa and Bomet areas as black spots.

Detect illnesses

Last week, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta witnessed the installation of the CT scan machine at the hospital, which is a national government initiative under the Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

She had visited the county to witness the launch of the integrated Beyond Zero Medical Safari in the county and was accompanied by Health Cabinet secretary Sicily Kariuki and area Governor Samuel Tunai.

In May, Kariuki launched a similar CT scan centre at Thika Level Five Hospital while another will be launched in Voi next week.

Under the UHC, which is part of the Big Four agenda, the national government is set to equip 37 county hospitals with CT scan machines, which besides imaging services will also aid in early detection of various forms of cancer and other chronic illnesses.