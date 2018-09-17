Have PhD degrees lost their sparkle?

A relative, who is a PhD holder and has been teaching at four universities in Western Kenya, as a part-time lecturer quit last month and relocated to Nairobi in pursuit of greener pastures.

But he is a bitter man. After teaching for about 10 years now, he is unable to secure permanent employment at any university. To add salt to injury, he is owed arrears amounting to Sh3.5 million by the universities, with no prospects of getting the money any time soon.

After the government strengthened university admission rules, destroying the valve for parallel programmes, part-time teaching engagements have completely disappeared. Furthermore, the Universities Funding Board is currently pushing institutions of higher learning to assess their programmes with a view to specialise and minimise duplication. This will make parallel programmes even more untenable.

This got me thinking the other day. Is it worth while pursuing a PhD? In my opinion, one of the drives of getting a doctorate is to enable one take a career diversion into teaching or research and tap into consultancy opportunities.

But this looks unlikely today. While opportunities for research and consultancy are on the rise, teaching at the university always offered low hanging fruits for those pursuing PhD.

Pursuing a doctorate is a major life commitment and investment in terms of time and cost. Nowadays, to pursue a PhD will require one to attend classes and sit for exams for at least three years and upon passing, then engage in research and thesis writing.

There is no doubt that the Return on Investment (ROI) for a PhD holder is undisputable. It offers immediate credibility. However, with the teaching opportunities at the local universities getting fewer, graduates more often struggle to find work elsewhere, either in the public or private sector.

An OECD study published in The Economist two years ago shows that five years after receiving their degrees, more than 60 per cent of PhD holders in Slovakia and more than 45 per cent in Belgium, the Czech Republic, Germany and Spain were still on temporary contracts. About one-third of Austria’s PhD graduates take jobs unrelated to their degrees. In Germany, 13 per cent of all PhD graduates end up in lowly occupations. In the Netherlands, the proportion is 21 per cent.

The article further quoted a study published at the Journal of Higher Education Policy and Management which shows that British men with a bachelor’s degree earn 14 per cent more than those who could have gone to university but chose not to. The earnings premium for a PhD is 26 per cent. But the premium for a master’s degree, which can be accomplished in as little as one year, is almost as high, at 23 per cent.

In some subjects the premium for a PhD vanishes entirely. The premium for a PhD is actually smaller than for a master’s degree in engineering and technology, architecture and education. Only in medicine, other sciences, and business and financial studies is it high enough to be worthwhile. Overall subjects, a PhD commands only a three per cent premium over a master’s degree.

To complete a PhD degree locally, it will cost one between Sh800,000 and Sh2 million for a minimum period of four yearsor a loan of Sh200,000 can be advanced by the Higher Education Loans Board, money not enough to last a year. Does the math add up, especially for those struggling to raise fees for their PhD studies? —[email protected]