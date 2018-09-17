Africa must innovate to boost food security

Liam Condon

I have a passion for learning about different cultures and languages. This probably comes from the fact that I grew up in Ireland, an island separated from continental Europe, so I always wanted to know what life is like in other places.

Over my career, I’ve had the opportunity to live in several countries and each time I tried to learn the local language, so that I now speak quite a few of them. But given there are more than 5,000 languages worldwide, communication can sometimes still be very difficult.

However, there is one common language that always brings people together and that is the language of food. Food is not just a necessity; it’s an integral part of our culture.

Despite agriculture’s progress, there are still more than 800 million people who experience chronic hunger. As the world population grows, so too does the trend toward increased urbanisation, which means that competition for limited resources will only intensify.

To minimise this, we need to strike the right balance between meeting our nutritional needs and preserving our environment. While this challenge exists everywhere, it is particularly evident in Africa. Over the past 50 years, agricultural production has increased about four-fold, a feat which rivals that of India’s Green Revolution.

However, Africa’s population has grown more rapidly and as a result, food production has declined. To achieve transformative change, a dozen Green Revolutions may be required. But this also presents an opportunity for African farmers.

Like many areas of the world, African agriculture is dominated by small family farms. These farms are powerful drivers of local economies. In fact, 80 per cent of the food consumed in developing countries is produced by smallholder farms.

When talking about agricultural innovation, no discussion is complete without the inclusion of smallholders as crucial engines of economic growth. To capitalise on its potential, Africa needs access to the same technologies that are driving productivity gains elsewhere.

These include hybrid seeds and traits to deliver high-yielding crops tailored for a diverse farm environment, modern biological and chemical crop protection tools, and novel digital technologies to help smallholders reduce costs and farm more effectively.

Africa is a mirror of our diverse world. Different landscapes and cultures reflect the complexity of life and the natural order of things. But what unites Africans — and indeed people everywhere — is the common language of food. Compared to other sectors, investments in agriculture have proven to be very effective in raising the income of families.

While many challenges remain, there is also great opportunity. Just as learning a new language is never easy, transforming agriculture in Africa will take time. But the benefits will be tremendous in the long term, as long as we sow the right seeds today for a better tomorrow. – The writer is a Member of the Board of Management Bayer AG and President of the Crop Science Division