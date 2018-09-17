It’s time to demystify the gender narrative

Three events in recent times have illustrated what has gone awry with the gender narrative, subverting it from empowerment to entitlement.

The first was arraignment of the Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu on corruption charges. The second was the impeachment Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi and the third was the hysterical reaction of tennis great Serena Williams to a call by an umpire that she was unhappy with during her defeat by Naomi Osaka at the finals of the US Open.

Incensed that women were being subjected to persecution, the gender police that acts as a mind control agent, was outraged that the bottom line in the tribulations that faced these personalities was because they were women. The line was trotted out that they were somehow being treated differently because society has never accepted women at the top of the ladder.

Unfortunately, this argument has become too hackneyed. Worse, it’s a cry baby narrative that does great disservice to those women because it insinuates that the key attribute that got them where they are is being women, rather than through sheer hard work, determination, and brilliance.

This is one of the gender themes that has escaped scrutiny over the years — the fig leaf of feminity to dismiss any serious scrutiny of personalities because they are women. It’s time these themes were interrogated.

What, for instance, is the dividend of three decades of billions being poured into women empowerment in Kenya when there are many girls who cannot stay in school because they do not have sanitary pads?

Who has really benefitted from affirmative action programmes such as lower cut off points for women into universities that have morphed into institutionalised discrimination of girls in marginalised areas?

The domestic violence narrative is still being trotted out as one where men are battering their women. Yet, this year alone, more than 20 women are in the gallows on trial for the brutal murder of their husbands, or attempted murders. But that narrative is inconvenient to the gender police, and so nobody can discuss it.

Indeed, this goes further. In Makueni, Daudi Nzomo was captured on tape, brutalising his wife, Winfred Mwende. There was a huge outrage, and rightly so. The government swung into action and the man was quickly arrested, arraigned in court and jailed, all in a week.

This is the narrative when a man is outed brutalising a woman. At the very same time, a woman was captured on tape brutalising an apparently inebriated man over Sh200. The Director of Public Prosecutions ordered the arrest of the culprit. To date, that man is yet to get justice. Something has gone awry.

The gender narrative is also convenient. Bride price (dowry) has never received attention, and has been conveniently left out of the gender debate.

Further, the gender brigade is very vocal about the need for men to maintain women after a divorce. But a recent court ruling dismissed a man seeking support from his former wife because she earned more, essentially dismissing him as a leech.

Ironically, the very argument they used can be applied in exactly the same circumstance to women. There cannot be two standards. Women fought for empowerment for equality. Rights come with responsibilities and obligations.

The gender narrative needs a serious rethink. The modern society has recalibrated itself so drastically, partly as a consequence of the movement of women empowerment, that the old gender narratives are completely jaded and outmoded.

The gender bridge needs a new narrative that is relevant to the current societal dynamics. This narrative must now start speaking obligations and responsibilities.

Indeed, billions of shillings have been spent, and continue to be spent, on women empowerment. It’s time to undertake a comprehensive review based on a cost benefit analysis because just the sheer volume of money and opportunities thrown at women presupposes that their lot should be way above its current pretty frayed situation. It is possible that a well meaning initiative could have been captured by cartels that in Kenya normally subvert anything.

These conversations have been impossible to have because the gender police has imposed a given narrative which few dare contradict. Its called political correctness, and happens on a mind numbing scale. As a consequence, no serious interrogation has been possible. It's time this dynamic was changed.