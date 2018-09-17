Looking for friends with benefits? Proceed with caution

You know Johnny since you were children. He’s bought enough handkerchiefs through all your break-ups. He’s turned to you for advice about what women want in equal measure. Basically, you know him in and out.

You ignored his flaws as a friend. But now – now the powerful, positive feelings of emotions make all that seem like small stuff. So, you start convincing yourself that with you, he’ll be different. People who share such a powerful connection are meant for each other, you think. Maybe all the time spent with him was a sign from God, he might just be the one.

Thinking the feeling is mutual; you decide to ‘pour it out’. “Maybe I love you,” you mention this to Johnny. He’s surprised and upset. This wasn’t supposed to happen. He figured you knew what you were getting into. You like bonding with your partner, he doesn’t. Why would you think he was going to change? This wasn’t the deal! Tell that to your emotions.

Welcome to the 21th century where women, just like men, are free to express themselves. But even men will tell you that we have succeeded in doing so, but one area, which is handling Friends With Benefits arrangements (FWB). They say women can’t separate physical from emotional attachment. I say a FWB on long term basis, doesn’t work for either gender. Intimacy is complicated. Period.

But few of us can take this to the bank. It always seems like such a good idea—easy, simple, no strings attached, no commitment, just pure fun. Who needs the complications of a commitment anyway? Want to try it? Proceed with caution.

While some can manage a FWB arrangement, others simply can’t. I have seen friends tread these grounds and from their experiences, some advice for those of us who would want to try it out.

Never think or talk about the future with Johnny. Such talk or thoughts would make you clingy and full of expectations. You will start wondering why he goes out with other women (not one, not two, remember he’s Johnny) while you thought you had something going on.

And this would be the beginning of the end. Methinks there are good reasons why these arrangements often don’t last. There are reasons why the price of a few encounters can be the loss of a long friendship. Johnny is a heart breaker. He has a couple of them spread in every village. Don’t expect anything more. Only you can decide if the “benefits” are worth it.