Pregnancies keeping Kilifi girls out of school

More than 10 primary school girls have been reported to be pregnant every month in Chonyi Division alone in Kilifi South constituency and the local religious and political leaders are a worried lot.

According to the Executive Officer Diana Mwangata of Gift-A-Girl-Child, a local organisation in the area, the increase of pregnancies among the school girls is caused by the high level of poverty in the families.

Speaking at Gandini primary school where she distributed 600 sanitaryworth Sh30,000 to 600 girls from nine primary schools in the area, she said that the problem is perpetrated by palm wine tappers and boda-boda riders who lure the pupils with money.

Diana expressed concern that there were many such cases in the area going unreported and urged parents of the victims not to accept to end the matter outside court.

Kilifi South Sub-county Education Officer, Dorcas Mashaka, who attended the function and confirmed the cases said that the number of pregnant girls in primary schools which she had visited in the sub-county in the last two years was 16.

Commenting on the issue, area MP Ken Chonga said there were many cases going unreported, and asked parents, chiefs and the police to work together so the culprits could be taken to court.

The legislator was speaking at a separate function in his constituency where he confirmed that several girls at Mbuyujni, Kolongoni and Vwevwesi primary schools have been reported to be pregnant.

Recently, the Kilifi County Women Representative Gertrude Mbeyu challenged the police to take action and arrest the tappers and boda-boda operators connected with the pregnancies to face the full force of the law.