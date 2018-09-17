Sh4m vocational training workshop for special needs children

Milliam Murigi @millymur1

Children enrolled at the River Likii School for Special Needs, near Nanyuki town, will soon enjoy access to quality vocational education, following the commissioning of a project to develop a purpose-built vocational training workshop.

The workshop, to cost about Sh4 million, at the River Likii School for Special Needs Children, is sponsored and supported by the Fairmont Mt Kenya Safari club , Kenya Forest Service (KFS) and a United States-based education NGO – The Nobelity Project, who are joining hands to facilitate vocational education.

The Nobelity Project works with school partners in East Africa, Latin America and the U.S. to build critically needed educational infrastructure, support literacy and scholarship and promote conservation and community connection.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy Patron, Humphrey Kariuki, said the workshop will help equip the children with critical skills to guarantee their self-reliance in life.

Students will enjoy the delivery of technical courses ranging from computer studies, home economics, beadwork and jewellery, tailoring and dress making, woodwork, masonry, creative arts and design to enable them to participate in income-generating programmes.

“This centre will provide a much-needed solution to one of the most pressing needs at the school, which is vocational training facilities to assist the students adopt independent living and skills that will help them become self-reliant adults,” Kariuki said ,adding: “Disability is never a mark of inability. and we are positive that this workshop will transform lives”.