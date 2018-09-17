Constitution fixes number of constituencies at 290

The Independent Election and Boundaries Commission announced it will begin a boundary review exercise soon. This will affect the 290 geographical constituencies and 1,450 county assembly wards, but not the 47 counties.

Though periodic reviews of boundaries are normal, the issue has raised so many concerns on which constituencies and wards should be reviewed.

The Constitution fixes the number of constituencies at 290, so this exercise cannot add to or subtract from this number and that is why the commission is planning to move the most congested wards to the less congested constituencies.

Ndindi Nyoro, Kiharu Member of Parliament says that moving some wards from their current constituencies to another constituency is not a solution.

If he was in charge he would increase national funding to those constituencies, which have the highest population and reduce funding from the less populated constituencies to ensure that all Kenyans benefit equally.