Why Kenyan youth are most affected by HIV/Aids

Kenya is among six countries across the world with half of the population of adolescents between 14 and 19 years living with HIV.

This is according to statistics shared by National Aids & STI Control Programme (NASCOP) during the just-concluded HIV Prevention, Care, Treatment Scientific Conference in Nairobi.

According to Dr Laura Oyiengo, Paediatric and Adolescent HIV Programme Manager at Nascop, the huge number of adolescent, living with HIV/Aids in Kenya was attributable to four main causes namely behaviour, social environment, biological factors and economical.

“Youth in this age group are at experimental stage and may end up engaging in risky behaviour. Their reproductive systems are also not well developed to confer protection against infections as compared to adults making them more vulnerable,” she said.

Despite major progress in treatment of HIV being made globally, this age group lagged behind, posing a risk of HIV surge in future.