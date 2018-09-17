Campos turned holding facilities for the illegally married!

When peeps were taken to campus, most parents hoped that the template would have been, “study, graduate, get a job, date, marry, get babies,” in that order.

Some said it loud, while others knelt in the darkness of the night uttering every single ethereal word in their vocabulary bank, as they prayed that their sons and daughters wouldn’t deviate from the right path. While there is a chosen few that choose to follow this template, a huge lot of a lost crowd has completely jumbled up the normal process of life.

In Campo, it’s no longer “study, graduate, get a job, date, marry”. Confusion ranges from “report, date, break up, date, break up, date, study at fourth year, fail, not graduate…” to the even worse template of “drink, party, marry (in hostels), get pregnant, abort, get sponsored, drop out…”

Things are no longer as smoothly right as they seemed when the entire village converged for farewell prayers when the student wanted to join campus.

The village might be singing songs of praise for a hero they know is buried deep in books in campus, while the ninja is busy missing classes because he has to fulfill marital duties with the naive second-year who moved in to his hostel room.

It is expected that parents don’t think that their kids are entirely epitomes of purity. Perhaps, they suspect the kids get into mischief while in campus.

However, what they don’t know is it could be worse than they anticipate. Universities have now become a hub for come-we-stay marriages in the dingy hostels.

That’s right. Kids supposed to be thinking all about their books and marks have decided to fast forward normalcy and are now undertaking marriage responsibilities.

Don’t be mistaken to think that the two lovebirds have secluded themselves so as to bask in marital bliss. These ‘married’ people live in crowded hostels, but the numbers don’t deter them from undertaking marital duties.

A hostel housing four men in two double-deckers could have the two dudes, on lower beds, married. They then use bed sheets and bed covers to veil their beds so that the neighbours don’t peep as the former enjoy the forbidden fruit.

The fact that it’s a metallic bed with a mattress as thick as a razor blade seems not to matter. As long as there are bed sheet curtains, the double-deckers change into a marital bed of roses.

The phenomenon is so prevalent that bumping into men showering in the ladies hostels’ bathrooms and vise versa is now a norm. No, universities are no longer places for academic excellence. The tales of ‘hoe-stels’ have converted them to holding facilities for the illegally married!