Riverwood glamour hits Kisumu

A s the curtains come down for the Riverwood Awards 2018, filmmakers and stakeholders in general have a reason to smile, following the recent announcement by the Government that it’s fully throwing its weight towards the creative industry.

While speaking during the Riverwood Academy Awards gala held at Acacia Hotel in Kisumu on Saturday, Youth Enterprise Fund (YEF) chairman Ronnie Osumba and Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO Ezekiel Mutua announced Talanta Loan that falls under the YEF will fund proposals from filmmakers of up to Sh2 million. However, filmmakers will first have to get a recommendation letter from the film Board.

The event saw The Editor, directed by Mark Maina, win Best Editor, Best Cinematography and Best Short Film awards. Supa Modo won Best Feature and Best Sound as its director, Likarion Wanaina, won the Best Film Director gong. Vernacular film, Seredo 2, won Best Score and Best Vernacular awards, as Dilemma won Best Student Film.

Mary Khavere, popularly known as Mama Kayai, was honoured with the Film Warrior of the Year award. She chided young and upcoming actors to practise patience and humility in order to make a mark in the acting industry. Other winners of the night include,

Best Film Supporting Actress

– Adelyne Wairimu (Kidnapped)

Best Supporting Actor

– Brian Ogola (Neophobia)

Best Movie P.R

– Eminent

Best Series Supporting Actor

– David Konana (Daktari)

Best Series Supporting Actress

– Lulu Wilson (Keru)

Best Production Design

– Silence

Best Documentary

– Imara

Best East African Film

– Breaking With Customs

Best Series Actress

– Marriane Nungo (The Wives)

Best Series Actor

– Peter Kawa (Fihi)

Best Series Director

– Victor Gatonye (Keru)

Best TV Series

– Fihi

Best Film Actor

– Antony Ndung’u (Maria)

Best Film Actress

– Zuhra Kinyanjui (Runaway)