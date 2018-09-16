English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

Education ministry enforces stringent measures to curb cheating 

K24 Tv September 16, 2018
Education CS Amina Mohammed.
Education CS Amina Mohammed. Photo/Courtesy

The Ministry of Education has put measures in place including closure of schools involved in cheating and arrest of any individual found assisting in exam cheating.

While speaking during a function at Eregi Teachers Training College in Ikolomani where she toured the college as plans are underway to elevate it to a University branch of Maseno University, Education CS Amina Mohammed said its time candidates, teachers and parents take note of the stern warning or face the consequences of cheating.

