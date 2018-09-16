English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos
Education ministry enforces stringent measures to curb cheating
The Ministry of Education has put measures in place including closure of schools involved in cheating and arrest of any individual found assisting in exam cheating.
While speaking during a function at Eregi Teachers Training College in Ikolomani where she toured the college as plans are underway to elevate it to a University branch of Maseno University, Education CS Amina Mohammed said its time candidates, teachers and parents take note of the stern warning or face the consequences of cheating.