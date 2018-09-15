Sharon’s foetus buried after long delay over permit

George Odiwuor

The foetus of slain Rongo University student Sharon Otieno was buried on Friday. During the burial, the foetus was named Baby Sharon by her grandfather Samuel Onyango. The ceremony was delayed for up to five hours after the family failed to secure a burial permit.

The family had planned to conduct the burial ceremony between 10 am and 1 pm according to Luo traditions that dictates that children must be buried before noon.

But the ceremony failed to go according to plan after the body was detained at Med 25 International, Kirindo Mortuary in Suba North sub county due to lack of burial permit.

The body was released at 4pm after the permit was sent to the morgue operators at Kirindo via Whatsapp at 4pm.

She was buried immediately after arrival to the grandfather’s home in Magare Village in Homa Bay Town.

The body was brought in through the fence in accordance with Luo traditions which requires that married women and their children can only be buried at their marital and fathers home.

Emotions ran high during the burial ceremony conducted by Anglican Church of Kenya Rev Samuel Hassan.