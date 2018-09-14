English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWS

Parliament to hold special sitting Tuesday to debate finance bill

K24 Tv September 14, 2018
2,438 Less than a minute

Kenyas will have to wait for sometime before president Uhuru Kenyatta’s proposal takes effect as the proposals will have to be debated and passed by the national assembly and then sent back to the president to assent into law.
You will therefore continue to pay the revised fuel prices announced by the  energy regulatory commission ERC Friday That still retains the 16 % value added tax, that took effect two weeks ago as the move attracts mixed reaction from a section of leaders, members of parliament and Kenyans.

Show More

Related Articles

September 14, 2018
2,421

Activist Okiya Omtata petitions court to suspend changes

September 14, 2018
2,414

World dignitaries bid farewell to Annan as he is laid to rest in Ghana

September 14, 2018
2,468

2 people killed in fresh attacks in Molo, Nakuru County

September 14, 2018
2,627

Kilifi flood victims receive food donation worth 8 Million shillings

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.