2 people killed in fresh attacks in Molo, Nakuru County

K24 Tv September 14, 2018
Two people are reported to have been killed and several others including police officers nursing arrow wounds in fresh attacks in Molo, Nakuru county.
This as over 2,000 people who are in dire need of humanitarian assistance, after being displaced and are now seeking refuge at Nessuit primary school in Njoro area of Nakuru county.
12 schools have already been closed down due to the ethnic clashes.
The death toll now stands  at 4, with rift valley regional commissioner Chimwanga Mongo ordering all schools to reopen on Monday, with the assurance of additional security.

