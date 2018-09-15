Jericho tackle Kabiria in action as Super8 league continues

Grassroots football fans are in for a treat Saturday as an enticing double header is looming at Kawangware BP grounds as the lucrative Super 8 Premier League enters the 25th round.

Commanding the 16-team with 52 points, Jericho All Stars will be hoping to extend their stay at the top when they face-off with home team Melta Kabiria in their 3pm match which will be curtain raised by the clash pitting Leads United against debutants Ngando Youth Association (NYSA) FC.

Jericho are going for nothing short of a win to improve their points to 55 points and try to secure the coveted trophy that has eluded them for the past two seasons. The latter come in to this match as favorites on paper after their emphatic 4-0 win while playing against Metro Sports last weekend and hope to be on their best form to register the same kind of a win.

Second-placed Makadara Junior League SA with 47 points will travel to Ziwani grounds to cross swords with hosts Shauri Moyo Sportiff. The former expect to win to bridge their five points gap between them and leaders Jericho.

Melta are placed at sixth spot on the table standing with 35 points, they will be expecting to stop Jericho from walking away with three points.

Former Harambee Stars and Thika United coach James Nandwa who is the current head coach of Jericho quipped the squad is ready to clinch the three points in their clash against Melta.

“My plan is winning every match we have got left in order to lift the trophy at the end of the season. It is at this last games that my players have lost focus leading to us not winning the cup.