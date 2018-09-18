People DailySports

KCB, Nairobi Stima in tight promotion battle

Barry Silah September 18, 2018
KCB fc Edwin Oduor battles Talanta defender Ronny Katumanga for the ball in NSL Match at Camp Toyoyo. Photo/DAVID NDOLO

Premiership promotions contenders KCB and Nairobi Stima will this weekend face difficult engagements as the National Super League (NSL) enters business end.

Second placed Stima on 61 points are still smarting from their rare 2-1 loss to bottom-placed GFE 105 last weekend.

However, Sunday afternoon face a worthy opponent in the frame of fifth-placed Bidco United. Youthful tactician Anthony Akhulia will be relishing a challenge at their Thika Stadium backyard against the free scoring side led by league top poacher Stephen Owusu on 16 goals.

Akhulia whose side has picked 17 points in the second leg out of a possible 21 are one of the form teams of the division. His team now on 53 points still holds a bit of sway on direction of the championship and Stima will have to be at their best to bag results.

Coach Akhulia believes it is anyone’s games depending on tactics deployed. “My opponents are a fine side with an eye on the title. However it will not be easy because we are well-prepared and going for points. At the end of it all, the team with the right mentality will stand out,” he told People Sport on phone.

Meanwhile KCB under new tactician Elvis Ayany face tricky customers Kenya Police at Camp Toyoyo Saturday.

The bankers who are third on the log following their recent 2-1 win over Kisumu All Stars have their eyes on the prize and will look to put the result beyond doubt against the 11th-placed law enforcers. At 60 points, they are only seven points off the leaders Western Stima who will face Nairobi City Stars tomorrow at Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

