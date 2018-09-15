Relegation dog-fight as SPL final push returns

The fight to retain SportPesa Premier League (SPL) tenancy takes center stage as matches resume this weekend after the recent FIFA international break.

With the league title long gone with Gor Mahia, attention now shifts to six teams fighting for their lifelines at the bottom of the table. Thika United (20 points), Wazito (27 points), Chemelil Sugar (28 points), Vihiga United (30 points), Zoo (33 points), and Nzoia Sugar (34 points) are in relegation crosshairs with just six fixtures left of the 2018 calendar.

Thika United and Wazito are in the gravest of dangers as they are holed in the two automatic drop zones while Chemelil Sugar are due for play-off with second tie third placed team if they maintain their position to the end.

Thika’s situation seem hopeless as they trail Wazito by a ‘whopping’ 7 points and need a small miracle to be around for the new look 2018/2019 season. Thika must win all their remaining games and hope the teams above drop points for them to survive.

The task is huge, almost undoable, with rookies making up Thika United’s ranks following a mid season exodus. They however, couldn’t have a better chance to jumpstart their flailing campaign with a home fixture against demotivated Gor on Sunday.

Gor are on a go slow owing to yet to be paid salaries and have not trained the entire week. Thika can conjure a late challenge if they collect three points against the already crowned champions and use the victory to rally the inexperienced squad.

Owing to their close proximity to the teams above, Wazito have a better fighting chance than Thika. They travel to Kericho town on the Sunday for a tricky fixture against inconsistent Ulinzi Stars. The University of Nairobi Alumni owned outfit went for the break in high spirits after David Oswe gave them a high profile victory over AFC Leopards.