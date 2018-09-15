Mughal unveils new machine at Jamhuri race-track.

After months of toil and testing, Izmir Racing speedster Shalien Mughal is set to unveil a new machine for the weekend’s KCB RSC Autocross 3 slated for Jamhuri Park race-track.

The new machine is a rage buggy bought last year “but had lots of issues so had to do a strip rebuild on it”.

It was used by Sachin Choda many years ago in autocross competitions.

“Now we have finally got it running. The engine and transmission needed major repairs, so had to also redo the whole wiring,” said Mughal, adding: “My Open Class Subaru Hybrid Buggy is still under repairs and will not be ready for this autocross.”

Meanwhile, Shalien’s elder sibling Sarry Mughal will skip the weekend’s race due to pressing job commitments. Sarry, who participates in the 2WD NT class, is expected to make.a comeback on the next race meeting.

Sunday’s race has attracted over 25 drivers including defending 4WD T Champion Rehan Shah and Murage Waigwa who will be driving a Subaru GF8 STI.

Also in Sunday’s mix are former 2WD Rally champion Alfir Khan in a VW Golf STI Hybrid and former Safari Coupe des Dames navigator winner Safina Khan in a 2WDNT Vitz.

A fabulous fight is in prospect in the Bambino category, which has attracted five entries and a mix of cars including Bambino and Polaris buggies.

Second generation drivers are also expected to display some flashes of brilliance on the race meeting.

McRae Kimathi, son of 1999 F2 Safari champion Phineas Kimathi and 2WD NT Junior’s Rajveer Thethy (son of former 2WD champion Charan Thethy) have also signed up for the event organised by Rallye Sports Club and sponsored by Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB). – CHARLES THUKU