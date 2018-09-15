Eldoret Half Marathon re-branded with increased prize kitty.

Family Bank’s Eldoret Half-Marathon has rebranded to Family Group Eldoret Half Marathon, the rebrand coming with an increased prize kitty for winners even as the marathon adopts a new and more competitive route. The marathon is geared towards raising more money aimed at promoting inclusive education.

Winners of the race, slated for October 7 in Eldoret Town, will take home Sh250,000 for both men and women while the first and second runners-up will take home Sh150,000 and Sh100, 000 respectively. This, as the institution doubled its sponsorship from what they had given for the marathon’s preparation last year.

“Last year we put in Sh5 million in sponsorship as it was only the bank involved but we have doubled that for this edition as more of the Group branches have joined in.

The prize money for the top three finishers has also been increased by Sh 50,000 in both categories as we seek to attract an elite field that will in return attract more sponsors,” said Family Bank’s Chief Operations Officer Godfrey Kamau during the marathon launch.

In its 12th edition, the race themed ‘Champions Run for Autism’ will see the proceeds go towards supporting projects that give an opportunity to autistic children access quality education. According to statistics by the Ministry of Education, 16 percent of children with disabilities drop out of school due to social discrimination. Additionally, there are only just 97 schools nationally with dedicated units for autistic children.

“We took up this Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project in 2016 but we were not particular about autism until this edition. We did a need analysis and realised that amongst the children we worked with in the previous years, this need stood out,” added Kamau.