Sevens circuit reaches climax at Christie

The Stanbic national rugby sevens circuit enters its climax this weekend at the RFUEA Grounds.

Breathing taking battles pitting top three teams; Menengai Cream Homeboyz, Stanbic Mwamba RFC and Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), who all have mathematical chances to win the overall title when the final leg of the season – Christie Sevens takes place.

After five round of actions from Nakuru’s Prinsloo Sevens, Eldoret’s Sepetuka Sevens, Machakos’ Kabeberi Sevens, Mombasa’s Driftwood Sevens and last weekend’s Kisumu’s Dala Sevens, all other competing teams have fallen by wayside, leaving the trio taking the overall title down to the wire but two-times Christie champions Kabras Sugar could be plotting an unexpected cup title stab as they seek to go all the way and retain the Christie Sevens crown for the third year running and wrap up the 2018 campaign with a cup title at least after enduring a torrid campaign as the reigning overall title champions.

“The season has not gone well to us as expected but going to Christie Sevens as 2016-2017 two-time champions, we should be able to defend our title and at least wrap up the season with a trophy,” Antony Ogot, Kabras Sugar assistant coach, told PD Wikendi.

But going by how the sugar millers have performed in the first five legs, where they have not even made it past quarterfinals, what different thing are they going to do/employ to break the hoodoo and go all the way Christie cup title?

“We have been trying out our youngsters and we just have to believe in them. We won’t change anything, maybe bring in more youngsters for the tournament and hopefully with the believe, go all the way to win defend our title,” said coach Ogot.

Nevertheless, Homeboyz are firm favourites to win this year’s overall title where they prides of three cup titles (Prinsloo, Sepetuka and Kabeberi), one cup final appearance and one semi-final appearance, taking them top the series standings with 100 points, meaning they do not need to win the cup title to be crowned 2018 Sevens overall club title champions, but they only need to make it to the semi-finals and collect 15 points to pip their close challengers Mwamba RFC to the post right at the very end of the season and recapture the title they last won in 2016 success.

Mwamba on 92 points in second place also hold realistic chances of winning the overall but must win the Christie Sevens title, in what will be their ninth title in the oldest sevens club running sevens competition that was first played in pre-colonial period in 1962 and pray that Homeboyz do not get more than 13 points in the series.

Mwamba head to Christie Sevens seeded top by virtue of winning Dala Sevens last weekend and headlines Pool A that has also defending Christie Sevens champions Kabras Sugar, Mean Machine and Russian invited side Narvskaya Zastava who have replaced withdrawn Ugandan invited side, the Pirates while Pool B features overall title firm favourites Menengai Cream Homeboyz alongside Driftwood champions Top Fry Nakuru, Menengai Oilers and a combined Blue Bulls and TUKS, an invited side from South Africa.