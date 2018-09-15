No evil in my Evo.

WHO: KARAN PATEL

OCCUPATION: AIRCRAFT ENGINEER, RALLY DRIVER, MOTOCROSS RIDER

CAR: MITSUBISHI EVOLUTION X (GROUP N RALLY CAR)

Tell us a bit about your car.

I have been in competitive motorsports since 2005 and my previous car was a Subaru Impreza GC8. I wanted to be able to maximise performance, and the Evolution is the perfect partner in that regard.

I got it in 2014, nicknamed her Phoebe and I can attest to her performance. She’s fast and the grip allows me to push in whatever the conditions.

Any professional tips on driving?

Treat your car well and it will reciprocate. If you are hard on your car it will break down more often. For instance, I have a dogleg gearbox, which means that I don’t actually have to use the clutch when shifting up.

A lot of drivers don’t, but I do because the gears shift smoother. It’s like trying to convince a girl, you can be rough and talk tough, or you can be wiser and use sweet words. I treat my car like I would a dear lady, tenderly. I find I have fewer breakdowns and when you respect the car, it performs better.

So, are there any drawbacks with this car?

Well, rallying is an expensive sport; the cars, spares and teams are all expensive, so there’s that. Getting into motorsport is a realistic affair, you have to be objective and determined.

So, yes the car is expensive, but it does what it’s supposed to do and I’m happy with that. I can argue it is worth every penny. You shouldn’t complain when you spend time and money on something you love.