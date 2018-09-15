Meet Richie G – singer, rapper

Which is your latest gadget?

Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus.

How does it help you in your work?

It helps me connect with my fans and family, and it has a great camera that comes in handy for me at recording events wherever I am.

What do you love in it?

The camera is great; it just blows off my mind. The image quality is out of this world. Then the phone’s speed… Ooh! Its processor is super fine and that’s why it works with supersonic speeds.

Do you have a gadget you wouldn’t trade for anything?

I love my current phone yes, but that’s not to say it’s not irreplaceable. Well, I would trade it for a Galaxy S9 Plus.

What’s your worst gadget ever and why?

It was a phone that packed 512MB of RAM. I wouldn’t want to spoil the brand name, but it was not even worth to call it a gadget. It was hanging all the time and the camera gave super ugly images.

Which gadget do you use the most and why?

My phone. It helps me to be in the know of what is happening elsewhere and also to share my work either on emails or social media.

Which app do you use mostly on your phone and why?

That must be WhatsApp. The application has literally revolutionalised how we communicate. As an artiste, it has made my work in sharing my music and photos much easier.

The gadget you can’t live without and why.

Again, it is my phone. It is my portable office. I can literally do everything on the phone.

Do you look for brand or output when shopping for gadgets?

I think I am more of a brand guy. A brand with a strong establishment will always go out of its way to provide quality products. So, I’ll always first look for the brand then scan through for the product’s specs.

The gadget you always wish you had.

I wish I had a gaming machine that had beast features… you know the one that can knock off the screen! Hahaa.