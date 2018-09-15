Bride Nzilani Muia and groom Mike Mukir tie knot

BRIDE: NZILANI MUIA

GROOM: MIKE MUKIRI

DATE: JUNE 22, 2018

VENUE: CONSOLATA SHRINE, WESTLANDS AND RECEPTION AT FLORIENTA GARDENS, LIMURU ROAD

PHOTOGRAPHY: WILLY MUTURI PHOTOGRAPHY

DÉCOR: EVENTS MADE IN KENYA

What’s your love story?

Nzilani: Mike and I met while we were both members of The Rotaract Club of Muthaiga. We dated for four years before tying the knot and now, we are making history together.

How did you settle on the venues for the wedding?

We worship at Consolata Shrine, Westlands, so we had our church service there. Florienta Gardens was the perfect reception venue because we wanted to incorporate the trees and the lush gardens as part of the décor.

How did you come up with your theme?

We went for a picnic theme, therefore, we didn’t put up any tents or drapery. The trees formed beautiful canopies, which provided shade for our guests.

We put up fairy lights for extra sparkle.

We also didn’t want to break the natural colours, so we went green and earthy on everything.

We are laidback people, so everything about our wedding was pretty relaxed and casual.

How long did it take you to plan your wedding and how did you go about it?

It took slightly less than six months. Having already created a vision board, everything else fell into place. This made it easier to make decisions and to identify suppliers who had a clear understanding of our vision.

Once we had made deposits to the suppliers, our committee (which comprised of close friends and family) took over planning and logistics. We had such a stress-free planning process; free of doubts and qualms. The committee played a major role in making the day a success.

Why would you say your wedding was successful?

We loved every moment of it and God let the sun shine upon us, granting us perfect weather. Being surrounded by our family and friends on our most special day made everything worthwhile. It also marked the first day of the rest of our lives as husband and wife.

What was most memorable about your big day?

Having my parents walk me down the isle to meet the love of my life.

Mike: Reciting my vows, and meaning every word of it.