Health risks of sleeping in make-up

Dan Njoroge

You’ve had a long day and the last thing you want to do when you get home is wash your face. So, you end up sleeping with your make-up on. Although you can be excused once or twice, it is not wise to make a habit of it for the following reasons:

Risks of infection: Eye make-up such as mascara and eyeliner, for instance, can cause eye infection if left on overnight. This is because the make-up could rub onto your pillow and end up in your eyes, causing irritation, which can also lead to infection or you waking up with swollen eyes.

In addition, sleeping with eye make-up on may result in the clogging of hair follicles and oil glands on your eyelids. Also, leaving lipstick on overnight can cause your lips to become dry and cracked, as the skin on the lips is delicate.

Ironically, while you may feel too fatigued to even wash your face before bedtime, washing it will help to relax you and cause the fatigue to wear off.

Causes acne: The skin tends to regenerate itself especially during sleep. Therefore, going to bed with make-up on blocks oil glands and pores, thereby inhibiting the skin from properly shedding and regenerating. This makes your skin susceptible to breakouts and acne, especially if you have sensitive skin.

Invest in wet wipes and place them where you can easily access them, such as at your bedside table, as they come in handy on nights when you are too lazy or fatigued to wash your face.

Premature aging: Wearing make-up all day means that it will combine with sweat and dust from the environment. In addition, your skin is affected by the stressful day-to-day events and sleeping in your make-up denies your skin the chance to recover from the said stress, which can easily lead to the development of fine lines or wrinkles. In addition, when dirt and make-up are trapped on your skin, they induce oxidative damage, which causes your skin to age prematurely.

It is prudent that you train yourself to wash your face before going to bed for a youthful look. Remember, once you go to sleep once or twice with make-up on, it can be easier the next night and the nights to come to succumb to sweet sleep and ignore the make-up on your face.

Dulls your skin complexion: The skin needs to breathe at night and be able to produce the vitamins and minerals that promote a healthy, glowing skin. When you sleep with make-up on, the oil from make-up and dead skin cells rub against each other on the pillow all night, hence diminishing your skin’s ability to replenish. This causes it to be dull.

Don’t skip your beauty routine of cleansing and exfoliation, as these help to expose healthy new skin cells, and allow the natural repair processes of the skin to occur. You will notice that once you embark on a good skin care routine, your complexion will brighten up even without make-up. The author is a stylist at Czars n’ Combs, Iqbal Centre, Taveta Road