Baked sweet potatoes.

Tired of the same old (read lazy) way of preparing sweet potatoes? Tire no more. There are many twists to make this breakfast staple, and here’s one of them. It’s not only a healthy dish, but also great to go with roast chicken, beef, lamb, or pork. It’s quick and easy, you hardly have to think about it, so you can concentrate on other dishes.

Time: 1h 15m

Servings: 4

Calories: 321 per serving

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 large sweet potatoes

2 pinches dried oregano

2 pinches salt

2 pinches ground black pepper

Method

Preheat oven to 175 degrees Celcius.

Coat the bottom of a glass or non-stick baking dish with olive oil, just enough to coat.

Wash and peel the sweet potatoes then cut them into medium-size pieces.

Place the cut sweet potatoes in the baking dish and turn them so that they are coated with the olive oil.

Sprinkle moderately with oregano, salt and pepper (to taste).

Bake in the preheated oven for 60 minutes or until soft.

Tip: Aluminum foil can be used to keep food moist, cook it evenly, and make clean-up easier.

-Allrecipes