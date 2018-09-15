The baddest album launch

PERPETUA ADOYO

Kenyan dancehall artiste Redsan is back with a new album. The singer is one of the pioneers of contemporary urban Kenyan music and he will be officially releasing his fourth album titled The Baddest at the Carnivore this Saturday, September 15.

There will be performances by Nigeria’s Tiwa Savage, Kenya’s Khaligraph Jones and Jamaica’s Demarco and special appearances by deejays Wesley and Kriss Darlin. The event will start from 6pm till late. Entry is Sh1,000 (regular) and Sh5,000 VIP.

KENYA INTERNATIONAL POLO TOURNAMENT

The annual international polo tournament is back. The event promises loads of fun, food and White Lager will be providing drinks as the event’s sponsor. So, if you are a fan of polo and all the good moments, mark the date this Saturday, September 15 from 11am to 9pm. The event will go down at Nairobi Polo Club, Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi. Entry is free. – Saturday

RUM AND REGGAE BRUNCH

Rum and Reggae Brunch event is all about reggae sounds and good food. The event will be happening this Saturday, September 15 in on Woodvale Grove in Westlands. There will be an array of foods and drink to choose from and reggae sounds as an accompaniment. It is scheduled to start at 12pm and end at 6pm. Entry is Sh500 in advance and Sh800 at the gate.

TNR TRUST PICNIC

A picnic of all picnics is going down this Sunday, September 16.

The event promises a great chill out afternoon plan for friends and family.

Music will be performed by the Beathogs band and an array of catering options inclusive of vegetarian, non-vegetarian and special drinks.

Venue map will be sent via email after purchase of ticket. The event will run between 12pm and 5pm. Entry: Sh9,400.– Sunday

FRISKY DISCO

There will be a disco-themed party at the Alchemist in Westlands this Saturday, September 15 with DJ sets from Norah, Riz and Salvation. If you want a night to experience the combination of two new sounds, then this is the place to be. The free-to-enter event will run from 7pm to 5am.

CHAMPAGNE 4×4 CHALLENGE

The Champagne 4×4 Challenge is back with more gruelling competitions for the drivers and routes. Get the family and be ready to witness a competition of champions this Saturday and Sunday (September 15 and 16) at the Champagne Park in Rongai, Kajiado county from 8am to 4pm. Entry: Sh800 (spectators advance) and Sh1,000 (adults) and Sh800 (children) at the gate. – Sunday