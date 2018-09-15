Bedouin Lounge is the shisha headquarters.

I don’t know if it’s legally right for me to say this, but if shisha is your thing for the night, then Bedouin Lounge is the place to be.

Located along Nyangumi Road in Hurligham, it is notorious among the ‘Hurli clubbing crowd’ and a popular pull for Naija brothers who spend some good amount of money.

Not only does it cater for the shisha lovers, but also you can relax while listening to some good music as you enjoy your favourite drink.

However, the joint is not so vibrant when it comes to cocktails, but it’s a place that celebrates a wide variety of single malt scotches and whiskies that range from Sh4,000 to Sh10,000 a bottle, while beers range from Sh300 to Sh500.

They also do not have a food menu, but don’t fret, they are known for some tantalising mshikaki and samosas that are a favourite to many. Guest deejays frequent the establishment for different theme nights.

One thing that stood out for me were the bouncers; funny thing they are quite friendly and they will take care of you right from the moment you get in until you leave.

You will gladly end up tipping him for his generosity. Be cautious though you might find yourself leaving the club while the sun is already up the following day. It’s addictive!