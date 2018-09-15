Rave night at 64

Partying on a mid week in the CBD is supposed to be a brief affair, especially for those working the next day and even consindering the size of your wallet. However, you can never miss out on the fun if you are hanging out with the Mseto crew at their weekly joint at Sixty Four Lounge.

On Tuesday, different artistes launched their new songs and videos at the themed event. Among them was Finland-based singer Rawbeena (who officially launched her new jam titled Kidogo) and Gin Ideal who debuted Balance It.

Others were Sam Mpole, Papi Chulo, Cate Brenda and Chiluba, among others.Speaking to PD Wikendi, the event host, Sameer Bry, stated that the gig is keeping its promise to offer a platform for artistes to showcase their talent.

“We remain dedicated to this course and we are happy to see a lot of artistes, especially the up and rising, getting their way in reaching out to audiences. We urge more artistes to join in and enjoy the ride to success,” he said.