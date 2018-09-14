English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

CBO’s accuse large organisations of not supporting the fight in Kisii

K24 Tv September 14, 2018
Small Community Based Organizations in Kisii county have accused large  organizations of shying away from investing in the fight against Female Genital Mutilation in the area.

Kisii county is said to be leading in cases of FGM, the community based organisations say cannot be able to fight the vice on their own.

However, they have vowed not to relent in the fight against the cut, and have developed strategies that involve men  and the church  in the fight.

