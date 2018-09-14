English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos
CBO’s accuse large organisations of not supporting the fight in Kisii
Small Community Based Organizations in Kisii county have accused large organizations of shying away from investing in the fight against Female Genital Mutilation in the area.
Kisii county is said to be leading in cases of FGM, the community based organisations say cannot be able to fight the vice on their own.
However, they have vowed not to relent in the fight against the cut, and have developed strategies that involve men and the church in the fight.