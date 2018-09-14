English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

Residents of Gatamaiyu in Lari, embark on repairing water pipes

K24 Tv September 14, 2018
2,432 Less than a minute

Residents of Gatamaiyu in Lari, Kiambu county have embarked on repairing water pipes belonging to nduriri water project, after it failed to effect repairs following their destruction by Kenya Korest Service a few weeks ago.

The over 2,000 residents claimed they had had enough of going without water for the last two weeks.  

These are combined efforts to revive the life of Nduriri water project  in Gatamaiyu, lari  that benefits close to 2,000 residents.

Show More

Related Articles

September 14, 2018
2,453

Over 200 families spend night in the cold after fresh skirmishes erupt in Njoro

September 14, 2018
2,500

Shock as Uasin Gishu tree that had fallen a month ago, stands again

September 14, 2018
2,909

Three killed, several hurt in Njoro clashes

September 14, 2018
2,794

Burial of Sharon’s baby set for today

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.