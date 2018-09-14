Residents of Gatamaiyu in Lari, embark on repairing water pipes

Residents of Gatamaiyu in Lari, Kiambu county have embarked on repairing water pipes belonging to nduriri water project, after it failed to effect repairs following their destruction by Kenya Korest Service a few weeks ago.

The over 2,000 residents claimed they had had enough of going without water for the last two weeks.

These are combined efforts to revive the life of Nduriri water project in Gatamaiyu, lari that benefits close to 2,000 residents.