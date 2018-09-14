Over 200 families spend night in the cold after fresh skirmishes erupt in Njoro

The families have now sought refuge at Nessuit Primary School and want the government through the local administration and concerned parties to move in with speed and quell the clashes that have caused displacement, tension and anguish among them.

Addressing residents at a security baraza, Njoro deputy county commissioner Muthama Wambua asked persons claiming to have title deeds to the controversial land to seek compensation from people that sold the land to them and stop making life unbearable for others.